BRIEF-VM Biopharma obtained INDA from Korean healh regulator for mid-stage trial of gene therapy drug

Aug 2 Viromed Co Ltd

* Obtained inda from ministry of food and drug safety in korea for phase ii clinical trial of investigational gene therapy drug, vm202 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

