版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 2日 星期二 21:24 BJT

BRIEF-Ford Motor reports July vehicle sales

Aug 2 Ford Motor Co

* July U.S. vehicle sales were 216,479, down 3 percent, with fleet up 6 percent and retail down 6 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐