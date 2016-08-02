版本:
BRIEF-Medley Management announces public offering of Medley LLC notes due 2026

Aug 2 Medley Management Inc

* Medley management announces public offering of medley llc notes due 2026

* Medley llc intends to use net proceeds from offering to repay portion of outstanding indebtedness under medley llc's term loan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

