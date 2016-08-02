版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 2日 星期二 20:23 BJT

BRIEF-S&W Seed signs first U.S. sorghum license agreement

Aug 2 S&W Seed Co

* s&w seed company signs first u.s. Sorghum license agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

