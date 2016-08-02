BRIEF-Vonage Holdings Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.08

BRIEF-Snc-Lavalin awarded two rail & transit contracts in US
* SNC-Lavalin awarded two rail & transit contracts in the United States
Aug 2 Vonage Holdings Corp :
* Vonage announces strong second quarter 2016 results, driven by Vonage business GAAP revenues of $86 million, a 75% year-over-year increase
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.07, revenue view $226.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly consumer customer churn improved to 2.1%, down from 2.2% in year ago quarter
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.00
* Q2 revenue $234 million versus $222 million
* Q2 vonage business revenue churn was 1.4%, compared to 1.3% in year ago quarter
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.08 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
SAO PAULO, Jan 16 A Brazilian truckers' protest entered its fourth day on Monday, preventing grain-carrying vehicles from taking a key road for soy and corn shipments in the state of Mato Grosso, police and the highway operator said.
* Interoil files management information circular for proposed transaction with ExxonMobil