BRIEF-Vonage Holdings Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.08

Aug 2 Vonage Holdings Corp :

* Vonage announces strong second quarter 2016 results, driven by Vonage business GAAP revenues of $86 million, a 75% year-over-year increase

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.07, revenue view $226.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly consumer customer churn improved to 2.1%, down from 2.2% in year ago quarter

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.00

* Q2 revenue $234 million versus $222 million

* Q2 vonage business revenue churn was 1.4%, compared to 1.3% in year ago quarter

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.08