BRIEF-Alaska Air reports July 2016 operational results

BRIEF-Snc-Lavalin awarded two rail & transit contracts in US
* SNC-Lavalin awarded two rail & transit contracts in the United States
Aug 2 Alaska Air Group Inc
* July load factor decreased 1.4 points to 86.7 percent
* July revenue passengers up 4.0 percent
* July available seat miles 3,916 million versus 3,573 million
* Alaska air group reports july 2016 operational results
* Alaska airlines - mainline reported 7.8 percent increase in traffic on 9.4 percent increase in capacity compared to july 2015
* On a combined basis, air group reported 7.8 percent increase in traffic on 9.6 percent increase in capacity compared to july 2015
SAO PAULO, Jan 16 A Brazilian truckers' protest entered its fourth day on Monday, preventing grain-carrying vehicles from taking a key road for soy and corn shipments in the state of Mato Grosso, police and the highway operator said.
* Interoil files management information circular for proposed transaction with ExxonMobil