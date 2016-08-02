BRIEF-Alaska Air reports July 2016 operational results

Aug 2 Alaska Air Group Inc

* July load factor decreased 1.4 points to 86.7 percent

* July revenue passengers up 4.0 percent

* July available seat miles 3,916 million versus 3,573 million

* Alaska air group reports july 2016 operational results

* Alaska airlines - mainline reported 7.8 percent increase in traffic on 9.4 percent increase in capacity compared to july 2015

* On a combined basis, air group reported 7.8 percent increase in traffic on 9.6 percent increase in capacity compared to july 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)