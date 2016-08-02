版本:
BRIEF-CareTrust REIT acquires Oaks

Aug 2 CareTrust REIT Inc :

* Acquired Oaks, a 59-bed skilled nursing facility located in Petaluma, California, for $6.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

