版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 2日 星期二 20:24 BJT

BRIEF-EHI Car Services says William Snyder resigns from the board

Aug 2 Ehi Car Services Ltd

* Says william w. Snyder resigned from the board

* Says greg r. Stubblefield appointed director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐