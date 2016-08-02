BRIEF-Royal Caribbean Cruises Q2 adjusted earnings $1.09/shr

BRIEF-Snc-Lavalin awarded two rail & transit contracts in US
* SNC-Lavalin awarded two rail & transit contracts in the United States
Aug 2 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd
* Updated full year adjusted eps guidance to a range of $6.00 to $6.10.
* Constant-Currency net yields are expected to be up approximately 2.0% in q3 of 2016
* Ncc excluding fuel are expected to be down approximately 1.5% on a constant-currency basis in q3
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $3.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy adjusted earnings per share guidance is $0.20 decrease at midpoint versus previous guidance due to $0.27 negative impact from currency and fuel rates
* Fy adjusted earnings per share guidance includes negative imapct of $0.14 related to weakness in british pound following brexit vote
* Qtrly total revenue $2.11 billion versus $2.06 billion
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $6.21, revenue view $8.90 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.09
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $1.06
* Expects q3 adjusted eps to be approximately $3.10 per share.
* Currency basis increased 1.1%
* Currency ncc excluding fuel increased 1.9%
* Full year 2016 net yields are expected to increase in range of 4.0% to 4.5% on a constant-currency basis
* Full year 2016 ncc excluding fuel are expected to be up approximately 1.0% on a constant-currency basis
* Projected capex for fy 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 are $2.4 billion, $0.5 billion, $2.5 billion, $1.4 billion and $1.7 billion, respectively
* 2016 adjusted eps is expected to be in range of $6.00 to $6.10 per share
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.01, revenue view $2.17 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $3.39, revenue view $2.73 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
SAO PAULO, Jan 16 A Brazilian truckers' protest entered its fourth day on Monday, preventing grain-carrying vehicles from taking a key road for soy and corn shipments in the state of Mato Grosso, police and the highway operator said.
* Interoil files management information circular for proposed transaction with ExxonMobil