BRIEF-Semiconductor Industry Association says Q2 worldwide semiconductor sales reached $79.1 bln

Aug 2 The Semiconductor Industry Association:

* Global sales for June 2016 reached $26.4 billion, up 1.1 pct over last month's total of $26.1 billion, but down 5.8 pct June 2015

* Worldwide sales of semiconductors reached $79.1 billion during Q2 2016, up 1 pct over previous quarter & down 5.8 pct from Q2 2015

* Global semiconductor sales remain behind pace from last year, due largely to global economic uncertainty & sluggish demand

* Sales into Japan & China have been a bright spot midway through 2016; a modest rebound in sales is projected in H2 2016