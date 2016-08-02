版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 2日 星期二 21:20 BJT

BRIEF-Endeavour Mining says Frank Giustra steps down from board

Aug 2 Endeavour Mining Corp

* Endeavour Mining announces board change

* Frank Giustra has stepped down from board of directors of company, effective July 30, 2016

* Following the announcement, board will now be composed of six members Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

