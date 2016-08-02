版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 2日 星期二 20:55 BJT

BRIEF-Manulife partners with Nervana Systems to enhance investment research

Aug 2 Manulife Financial Corp

* Manulife partners with nervana systems on artificial intelligence and deep learning technologies to enhance investment research Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐