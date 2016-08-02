版本:
BRIEF-National Retail Properties reported Q2 AFFO EPS $0.60

Aug 2 National Retail Properties Inc

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 FFO per share view $2.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 AFFO earnings per share $0.60

* Sees FY 2016 AFFO earnings per share $2.36 to $2.41 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

