BRIEF-Advaxis files for common stock offering

Aug 2 Advaxis Inc :

* Files for common stock offering of up to 3.05 million shares - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2aJXcos) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

