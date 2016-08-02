版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 2日 星期二 21:13 BJT

BRIEF-Meda shareholders accept Mylan offer

Aug 2 Mylan NV :

* Meda shareholders representing approximately 94% of Meda shares accept Mylan offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐