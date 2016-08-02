版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 2日 星期二 21:15 BJT

BRIEF-Wabtec buys Gerken Group

Aug 2 Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp :

* Wabtec acquires Gerken group, a leading manufacturer of carbon/graphite products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐