BRIEF-Stoneridge Q2 earnings per share $0.41 from continuing operations

Aug 2 Stoneridge Inc :

* Q2 sales rose 13.1 percent to $186.9 million

* On a constant currency basis, second-quarter sales increased by $24.2 million, or 14.6 pct, compared with Q2 of 2015

* Have also adjusted 2016 earnings guidance upward to reflect higher profitability on a slightly lower sales expectation

* Sees FY adjusted EPS $1.25 - $1.40

* Q2 earnings per share $0.41 from continuing operations

* Full-Year 2016 EPS guidance revised upward

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.32, revenue view $181.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY sales $705 - $715 million

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.32, revenue view $724.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S