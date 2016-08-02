版本:
BRIEF-Aberdeen names Stan Bharti CEO

Aug 2 Aberdeen International Inc :

* Effective as of August 1, 2016 Stan Bharti will be appointed as interim chief executive officer

* David stein will continue to serve as a director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

