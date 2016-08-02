版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 2日 星期二 21:18 BJT

BRIEF-American Vanguard and Huifeng Agrochemical units form JV

Aug 2 American Vanguard Corp :

* New venture structured with each party owning 50%;expected that entity to grow through additive tech investments in upcoming years

* American Vanguard international subsidiary and Huifeng Agrochemical Company Ltd. subsidiary establish agro-technology joint venture

* Enterprise, Huifeng Amvac Innovation Co., Limited will focus on technology transfer between co-owners Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

