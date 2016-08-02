版本:
BRIEF-Sunrun expands working capital facility to $250 million

Aug 2 Sunrun Inc

* Sunrun expands working capital facility to $250 million

* Completed a $45 million increase to its corporate working capital facility, reaching a total commitment level of $250 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

