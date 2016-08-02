BRIEF-Sunrun expands working capital facility to $250 million

BRIEF-Snc-Lavalin awarded two rail & transit contracts in US
* SNC-Lavalin awarded two rail & transit contracts in the United States
Aug 2 Sunrun Inc
* Sunrun expands working capital facility to $250 million
* Completed a $45 million increase to its corporate working capital facility, reaching a total commitment level of $250 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* SNC-Lavalin awarded two rail & transit contracts in the United States
SAO PAULO, Jan 16 A Brazilian truckers' protest entered its fourth day on Monday, preventing grain-carrying vehicles from taking a key road for soy and corn shipments in the state of Mato Grosso, police and the highway operator said.
* Interoil files management information circular for proposed transaction with ExxonMobil