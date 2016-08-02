版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 2日 星期二 21:40 BJT

BRIEF-Twitter says will have dedicated section in 'moments' to feature content and stories unfolding during RIO games

Aug 2 Twitter Inc

* Twitter announces plans for RIO 2016 olympic games

* Will have dedicated section in moments that will feature content and stories unfolding during RIO games Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

