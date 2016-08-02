BRIEF-Delta Air Lines consolidated passenger unit revenue for July declined 7% year over year

BRIEF-Interoil says shareholders to vote on Exxon deal on Feb. 14
* Interoil files management information circular for proposed transaction with ExxonMobil
Aug 2 Delta Air Lines Inc
* Consolidated passenger unit revenue (prasm) for month of july declined 7.0% year over year
* July total system load factor 87.1% versus 87.9% last year
* Delta reports financial and operating performance for july 2016
* July mainline completion factor 99.7% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Establishment of committee by North Kivu government to support Alphamin subsidiary, Alphamin Bisie Mining, S.A. To develop Bisie Tin project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says is proceeding with a non-brokered private placement of units for up to $1.5 million in total gross proceeds