BRIEF-Delta Air Lines consolidated passenger unit revenue for July declined 7% year over year

Aug 2 Delta Air Lines Inc

* Consolidated passenger unit revenue (prasm) for month of july declined 7.0% year over year

* July total system load factor 87.1% versus 87.9% last year

* Delta reports financial and operating performance for july 2016

* July mainline completion factor 99.7% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

