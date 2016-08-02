BRIEF-P&G on conf call- should be getting back to market growth rates by fiscal year's end

BRIEF-Interoil says shareholders to vote on Exxon deal on Feb. 14
* Interoil files management information circular for proposed transaction with ExxonMobil
Aug 2 P&G Co
* On conf call- should be getting back to market growth rates by fiscal year's end
* Exec- "we need to be growing at or slightly ahead of markets in which we are operating in and we fully intend to do that"
* Exec- expecting increases in advertising spend this year versus last, probably in the mid-single-digit range
* On conf call- strengthening selling resources and programs for baby center stores and e-commerce
* On conf call- increasing investments to drive awareness and trial of Pampers among new moms
* On conf call- in FY2017 will relaunch product lines in several categories, implement a new go to market program across retailers and distributors in China
* Exec- see China sequentially improving
* Establishment of committee by North Kivu government to support Alphamin subsidiary, Alphamin Bisie Mining, S.A. To develop Bisie Tin project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says is proceeding with a non-brokered private placement of units for up to $1.5 million in total gross proceeds