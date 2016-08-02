版本:
BRIEF-Walt Disney announces new Youtube series "Destination: Disney Style"

Aug 2 Walt Disney Co

* Announced "Destination: Disney Style", a new Youtube series Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

