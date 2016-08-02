版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 2日 星期二 21:39 BJT

BRIEF-Amgen reports 8.9 pct passive stake in Advaxis as of Aug 1

Aug 2 Amgen Inc Reports 8.9 Pct Passive Stake In Advaxis Inc As Of August 1

* Sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

