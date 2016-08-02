版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 2日 星期二 21:34 BJT

BRIEF-Cree receives favorable decision in US International Trade Commission case against Feit Electric and Unity

Aug 2 Cree Inc

* Receives favorable decision in u.s. International trade commission case against feit electric co, its asian supplier, unity opto technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

