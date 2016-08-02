版本:
BRIEF-Mcdonald's Chief Administrative Officer Pete Bensen to retire

Aug 2 Mcdonald's Corp

* Retirement of chief administrative officer Pete Bensen on September 2, 2016

* Mcdonald's Chief Administrative Officer Pete Bensen to retire after two decades with the brand

* Mcdonald's will announce additional organizational changes in coming weeks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

