BRIEF-Mcdonald's Chief Administrative Officer Pete Bensen to retire

BRIEF-Snc-Lavalin awarded two rail & transit contracts in US
* SNC-Lavalin awarded two rail & transit contracts in the United States
Aug 2 Mcdonald's Corp
* Retirement of chief administrative officer Pete Bensen on September 2, 2016
* Mcdonald's Chief Administrative Officer Pete Bensen to retire after two decades with the brand
* Mcdonald's will announce additional organizational changes in coming weeks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SNC-Lavalin awarded two rail & transit contracts in the United States
SAO PAULO, Jan 16 A Brazilian truckers' protest entered its fourth day on Monday, preventing grain-carrying vehicles from taking a key road for soy and corn shipments in the state of Mato Grosso, police and the highway operator said.
* Interoil files management information circular for proposed transaction with ExxonMobil