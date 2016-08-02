版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 2日 星期二 21:27 BJT

BRIEF-Imax China announces theatre deal with Wanda Cinema

Aug 2 Imax Co

* Imax China announced theatre deal with Wanda Cinema Line;150 additional theatres to be built throughout China over 6 years, starting next year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

