2016年 8月 2日

BRIEF-Sinclair Broadcast Group enters into affiliation agreements with Fox

Aug 2 Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc

* Enters into affiliation agreements with Fox

* Agreements with Fox Broadcasting Co for renewal of Fox affiliations in five Sinclair markets that expired December 31, 2015

* Company's remaining Fox affiliation agreements do not expire until sometime in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

