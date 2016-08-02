BRIEF-Wellcare Health Plans says looking at increasing business within existing portfolio

BRIEF-Interoil says shareholders to vote on Exxon deal on Feb. 14
* Interoil files management information circular for proposed transaction with ExxonMobil
Aug 2 Wellcare Health Plans
* Also Looking At And Interested In Acquiring Businesses That Would Open Us Up To New Markets And New States
* We're looking at increasing business within existing portfolio; eye on both Medicaid and Medicare opportunities - conf call
* Says "we see many opportunities both organic and through m&a opportunities that will fuel our growth " - conf call Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Interoil files management information circular for proposed transaction with ExxonMobil
* Establishment of committee by North Kivu government to support Alphamin subsidiary, Alphamin Bisie Mining, S.A. To develop Bisie Tin project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says is proceeding with a non-brokered private placement of units for up to $1.5 million in total gross proceeds