中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 8月 2日 星期二 22:04 BJT

BRIEF-Goldbach Group sells business Digital Presences to Computer Rock AG

Aug 2 Goldbach Group AG :

* Sells business Digital Presences to Computer Rock AG

* Terms of the transaction were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

