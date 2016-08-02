BRIEF-Goldbach Group sells business Digital Presences to Computer Rock AG

UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Wehrlein joins Sauber, Bottas move imminent
* Bottas lined up as replacement for F1 champion Rosberg (Adds detail)
Aug 2 Goldbach Group AG :
* Sells business Digital Presences to Computer Rock AG
* Terms of the transaction were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Bottas lined up as replacement for F1 champion Rosberg (Adds detail)
BERN, Jan 16 China's economy will remain stable and keep growing steadily while resisting protectionism, President Xi Jinping told Swiss executives on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 16 Britain's credit export agency, UK Export Finance (UKEF), signed its first direct loan deal in Africa on Monday, providing $310 million to GE Oil & Gas to supply equipment for an oil and gas project in Ghana.