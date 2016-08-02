BRIEF-Instagram says introducing Instagram Stories over next few weeks - Blog

BRIEF-Interoil says shareholders to vote on Exxon deal on Feb. 14
* Interoil files management information circular for proposed transaction with ExxonMobil
Aug 2 Instagram:
* Introducing Instagram Stories; as users share multiple photos and videos, they appear together in a slideshow format
* Photos and videos will disappear after 24 hours and won't appear on profile grid or in feed
* Instagram stories will be rolling out globally over the next few weeks on ios and android
* Establishment of committee by North Kivu government to support Alphamin subsidiary, Alphamin Bisie Mining, S.A. To develop Bisie Tin project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says is proceeding with a non-brokered private placement of units for up to $1.5 million in total gross proceeds