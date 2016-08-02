BRIEF-Instagram says introducing Instagram Stories over next few weeks - Blog

Aug 2 Instagram:

* Introducing Instagram Stories; as users share multiple photos and videos, they appear together in a slideshow format

* Photos and videos will disappear after 24 hours and won't appear on profile grid or in feed

* Instagram stories will be rolling out globally over the next few weeks on ios and android Source text - bit.ly/2aPhJWJ