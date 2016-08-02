版本:
BRIEF-Saputo Q1 earnings per share $0.44

Aug 2 Saputo Inc:

* Revenues for quarter amounted to $2.631 billion, an increase of $67.0 million or 2.6%

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.44

* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.40, revenue view c$2.65 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon:

