BRIEF-Moody's assigns AA2 rating to Alphabet Inc's new senior unsecured notes

BRIEF-Interoil says shareholders to vote on Exxon deal on Feb. 14
* Interoil files management information circular for proposed transaction with ExxonMobil
Aug 2 Moody's:
* Moody's assigns AA2 rating to Alphabet Inc's new senior unsecured notes
* Since Alphabet will use some proceeds from notes issuance for repayment of commercial paper borrowings, expect deal will be leverage-neutral
* Rating outlook for Alphabet is stable Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Establishment of committee by North Kivu government to support Alphamin subsidiary, Alphamin Bisie Mining, S.A. To develop Bisie Tin project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says is proceeding with a non-brokered private placement of units for up to $1.5 million in total gross proceeds