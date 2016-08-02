版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 2日 星期二 22:09 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's assigns AA2 rating to Alphabet Inc's new senior unsecured notes

Aug 2 Moody's:

* Moody's assigns AA2 rating to Alphabet Inc's new senior unsecured notes

* Since Alphabet will use some proceeds from notes issuance for repayment of commercial paper borrowings, expect deal will be leverage-neutral

* Rating outlook for Alphabet is stable Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

