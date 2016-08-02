版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 2日 星期二

BRIEF-American Honda says July sales of 152,799 Honda & Acura vehicles, up 4.4 pct

Aug 2 American Honda Motor Co

* American Honda Motor Co says July sales of 152,799 Honda and Acura vehicles, a 4.4 percent gain over last july Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

