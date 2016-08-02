BRIEF-FRP Holdings reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.08

BRIEF-Interoil says shareholders to vote on Exxon deal on Feb. 14
* Interoil files management information circular for proposed transaction with ExxonMobil
Aug 2 Frp Holdings Inc :
* FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRPH) announces results for the third quarter of fiscal 2016.
* FRP Holdings Inc qtrly total revenues were $9.2 million , up $746,000, or 8.8%, versus same quarter last year
* Q3 earnings per share $0.08
* Establishment of committee by North Kivu government to support Alphamin subsidiary, Alphamin Bisie Mining, S.A. To develop Bisie Tin project
* Says is proceeding with a non-brokered private placement of units for up to $1.5 million in total gross proceeds