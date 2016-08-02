版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 2日 星期二 22:52 BJT

BRIEF-FRP Holdings reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.08

Aug 2 Frp Holdings Inc :

* FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRPH) announces results for the third quarter of fiscal 2016.

* FRP Holdings Inc qtrly total revenues were $9.2 million , up $746,000, or 8.8%, versus same quarter last year

* Q3 earnings per share $0.08 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

