BRIEF-Arthur J. Samberg reports 6.075 pct passive stake in Straight Path Communications

BRIEF-Interoil says shareholders to vote on Exxon deal on Feb. 14
* Interoil files management information circular for proposed transaction with ExxonMobil
Aug 2 Straight Path Communications Inc
* Arthur J. Samberg reports 6.075 pct passive stake in Straight Path Communications as of July 25, 2016 - SEC Filing Source - bit.ly/2aMJnXi Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Interoil files management information circular for proposed transaction with ExxonMobil
* Establishment of committee by North Kivu government to support Alphamin subsidiary, Alphamin Bisie Mining, S.A. To develop Bisie Tin project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says is proceeding with a non-brokered private placement of units for up to $1.5 million in total gross proceeds