2016年 8月 2日

BRIEF-Arthur J. Samberg reports 6.075 pct passive stake in Straight Path Communications

Aug 2 Straight Path Communications Inc

* Arthur J. Samberg reports 6.075 pct passive stake in Straight Path Communications as of July 25, 2016 - SEC Filing Source - bit.ly/2aMJnXi Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

