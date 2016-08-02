BRIEF-Livanova says approved a share repurchase program of up to $150 million

Aug 2 (Reuters) -

* Says approved the authorization of a share repurchase program of up to $150 million

* Livanova PLC says program authorizes co to repurchase up to $30 million of shares from September 1, 2016 through December 31, 2016