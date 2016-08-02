BRIEF-Infinera CEO Fallon buys 100,000 shares of co's common stock on Aug 1

Aug 2 Infinera Corp

* Infinera Corp CEO Thomas Fallon reports purchase of 100,000 shares of co's common stock at $8.54 per share on Aug 1 - sec filing Source text: bit.ly/2aPCpxG Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)