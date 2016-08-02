版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 2日 星期二

BRIEF-Tethys Petroleum appoints Kenneth May as interim CEO

Aug 2 Tethys Petroleum Ltd

* Tethys Petroleum Ltd says appointment of Kenneth J. May as interim chief executive officer

* May will replace julian hammond who is leaving tethys Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

