BRIEF-Tethys Petroleum appoints Kenneth May as interim CEO

BRIEF-Interoil says shareholders to vote on Exxon deal on Feb. 14
* Interoil files management information circular for proposed transaction with ExxonMobil
Aug 2 Tethys Petroleum Ltd
* Tethys Petroleum Ltd says appointment of Kenneth J. May as interim chief executive officer
* May will replace julian hammond who is leaving tethys
* Establishment of committee by North Kivu government to support Alphamin subsidiary, Alphamin Bisie Mining, S.A. To develop Bisie Tin project
* Says is proceeding with a non-brokered private placement of units for up to $1.5 million in total gross proceeds