BRIEF-Transcanada, Sierra Oil & Gas And Grupo TMM propose transportation infrastructure in Mexico

BRIEF-Interoil says shareholders to vote on Exxon deal on Feb. 14
* Interoil files management information circular for proposed transaction with ExxonMobil
Aug 2 Transcanada Corp
* Transcanada, Sierra Oil & Gas and Grupo TMM propose new refined products storage and transportation infrastructure in Mexico
* Proposed US$800 million project involves transporting refined products into Central Mexico from Gulf Coast
* Transcanada Corp says co will hold a 50 per cent interest in project, with Sierra Oil & Gas holding 40 per cent and Grupo TMM holding 10 per cent
* Establishment of committee by North Kivu government to support Alphamin subsidiary, Alphamin Bisie Mining, S.A. To develop Bisie Tin project
* Says is proceeding with a non-brokered private placement of units for up to $1.5 million in total gross proceeds