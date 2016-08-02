BRIEF-USI Group Holdings continues to make good progress with proposed acquisition of RP&C International

UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Wehrlein joins Sauber, Bottas move imminent
* Bottas lined up as replacement for F1 champion Rosberg (Adds detail)
Aug 2 USI Group Holdings AG :
* Is pleased to announce that USI continues to make good progress with its proposed acquisition of RP&C International inc and its subsidiaries ("RP&C")
* The directors of USI expect the remaining approvals to be forthcoming in time for completion of the acquisition around Sept. 30, 2016 Source text - bit.ly/2axepOd Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BERN, Jan 16 China's economy will remain stable and keep growing steadily while resisting protectionism, President Xi Jinping told Swiss executives on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 16 Britain's credit export agency, UK Export Finance (UKEF), signed its first direct loan deal in Africa on Monday, providing $310 million to GE Oil & Gas to supply equipment for an oil and gas project in Ghana.