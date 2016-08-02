BRIEF-USI Group Holdings continues to make good progress with proposed acquisition of RP&C International

Aug 2 USI Group Holdings AG :

* Is pleased to announce that USI continues to make good progress with its proposed acquisition of RP&C International inc and its subsidiaries ("RP&C")

* The directors of USI expect the remaining approvals to be forthcoming in time for completion of the acquisition around Sept. 30, 2016 Source text - bit.ly/2axepOd Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)