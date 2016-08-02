版本:
2016年 8月 3日

BRIEF-Subaru Of America Inc says July sales of 52,093 vehicles, up 3.1 pct

Aug 2 Subaru Of America Inc

* Subaru Of America Inc says July sales totaling 52,093 vehicles, a 3.1 percent gain over the same month a year ago Source (bit.ly/2aKyc0w) Further company coverage:

