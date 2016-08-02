BRIEF-Weingarten Realty Investors updates on secondary offering

BRIEF-Interoil says shareholders to vote on Exxon deal on Feb. 14
* Interoil files management information circular for proposed transaction with ExxonMobil
Aug 2 Weingarten Realty Investors
* Weingarten Realty Investors - Shares offered by prospectus supplement include common shares of up to $34.1 million previously registered but unsold
* Weingarten Realty Investors says it may sell co's common shares of up to $250 million
* Establishment of committee by North Kivu government to support Alphamin subsidiary, Alphamin Bisie Mining, S.A. To develop Bisie Tin project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says is proceeding with a non-brokered private placement of units for up to $1.5 million in total gross proceeds