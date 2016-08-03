BRIEF-Stifel qtrly net revenue increased 9.1 pct to $652.1 million

Aug 3 Stifel Financial Corp
* For three months ended june 30, 2016, company reported
non-gaap net income of $52.3 million, or $0.69 per diluted
common share
* Qtrly net revenues of $652.1 million, increased 9.1%
compared with year-ago quarter
* Qtrly brokerage revenues, defined as commissions plus
principal transactions, were $308.5 million, a 14.6% increase
* Qtrly global wealth management brokerage revenues were
$172.2 million, an 8.4% increase compared with q2 of 2015
* Stifel reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Qtrly investment banking revenues were $133.1 million, a
17.3% decrease compared with q2 of 2015
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)