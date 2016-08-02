版本:
中国
2016年 8月 3日

BRIEF-Stag Industrial qtrly core FFO per diluted share $0.38

Aug 2 Stag Industrial Inc

* Stag industrial announces second quarter 2016 results

* Stag industrial inc qtrly core ffo per diluted earnings per share $0.38

* Says generated cash noi of $49.0 million in quarter compared to $43.4 million for q2 of 2015, an increase of 12.9% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

