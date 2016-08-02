版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 3日 星期三 04:23 BJT

BRIEF-Xencor q2 earnings per share $1.13

Aug 2 Xencor Inc

* Q2 earnings per share $1.13

* Q2 revenue $66 million versus $1.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐