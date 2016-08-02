版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 3日 星期三 04:19 BJT

BRIEF-Caesars Entertainment qtrly loss per share $14.25

Aug 2 Caesars Entertainment Corp

* Qtrly loss per share $14.25

* Qtrly net income down $2,093 million to loss of $2,043 million due to accrual of $2 billion related to cec's estimate to support restructuring of ceoc

* Qtrly net revenues for continuing cec increased 7.8% year-over-year to $1.2 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐