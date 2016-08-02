版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 3日 星期三 04:22 BJT

BRIEF-Tableau Software Q2 revenue rises 32 pct to $198.5 mln

Aug 2 Tableau Software Inc Says Q2 Diluted Non

* Q2 revenue rose 32 percent to $198.5 million

* Q2 gaap loss per share $0.64

* Gaap net loss per share was $0.00

* Tableau software inc says q2 license revenue grew to $116.3 million, up 20% year over year

* Tableau software inc says in q2 closed 332 transactions greater than $100,000, up 42% year over year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

