BRIEF-Caesars Acquisition Q2 revenue $673.6 mln vs $576.2 mln

Aug 2 Caesars Acquisition Co

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.06

* Q2 revenue $673.6 million versus $576.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

